Motorsport

Verstappen nabs pole in red-flagged Sao Paulo GP qualifying

03 November 2023 - 21:45 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Verstappen took pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in a qualifying session halted by bad weather at Interlagos on Friday.
Verstappen took pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in a qualifying session halted by bad weather at Interlagos on Friday.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in a qualifying session halted by bad weather at Interlagos on Friday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc joined the Dutch driver on the front row with the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso on the second row.

The session was halted as the sky turned dark as night, with lightning flashes as the wind picked up and rain lashed down. The governing FIA said the session would not be restarted.

Interlagos is hosting Formula One's final sprint weekend of the season, with Sunday's grand prix grid set on Friday while Saturday's schedule features a sprint qualifying 'shoot-out' followed by a stand-alone 100km race.

READ MORE

Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in Sao Paulo Grand Prix practice

Carlos Sainz was fastest in a Ferrari one-two with Charles Leclerc in Friday's sole practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with other top ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit to remain on F1 calendar until 2030

Brazil's Formula One grand prix at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit will stay on the calendar until at least 2030 after securing a five-year contract ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Perez or Ricciardo — Verstappen would be happy with either in 2024

Triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen said he would be happy to have either Sergio Perez or Daniel Ricciardo as team mate next season in ...
Motoring
13 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Verstappen nabs pole in red-flagged Sao Paulo GP qualifying Motorsport
  2. Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in Sao Paulo Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  3. Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit to remain on F1 calendar until 2030 Motorsport
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New Audi Q8 impresses with sharper looks, more tech First Drives
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...