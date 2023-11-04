Motorsport

Verstappen wins Sao Paulo sprint race

04 November 2023 - 21:20 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won a Sao Paulo sprint race on Saturday after seizing the lead from McLaren's Lando Norris at the first corner.
Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won a Sao Paulo sprint race on Saturday after seizing the lead from McLaren's Lando Norris at the first corner.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won a Sao Paulo sprint race on Saturday after seizing the lead from McLaren's Lando Norris at the first corner.

Norris, lining up on pole position, finished second with Red Bull's Sergio Perez third. The win was Verstappen's fourth of the season in six Saturday sprints.

George Russell, last year's sprint winner in Brazil, finished fourth for Mercedes with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fifth and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda sixth for his team's first sprint points.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was seventh and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took the final point in the standalone 24-lap 100km race at the Interlagos circuit.

McLaren's Lando Norris 'surprised' to be on pole for Sao Paulo sprint race

A surprised Lando Norris kept the Red Bulls behind him to put his McLaren on pole position for Saturday's Sao Paulo sprint race.
Motoring
4 hours ago

Verstappen nabs pole in red-flagged Sao Paulo GP qualifying

Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in a qualifying session halted by bad ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit to remain on F1 calendar until 2030

Brazil's Formula One grand prix at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit will stay on the calendar until at least 2030 after securing a five-year contract ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Verstappen wins Sao Paulo sprint race Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Audi Q8 impresses with sharper looks, more tech First Drives
  3. McLaren's Lando Norris 'surprised' to be on pole for Sao Paulo sprint race Motorsport
  4. BMW says 'no interest' in price war as order books bulge news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...