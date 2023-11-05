Motorsport

Verstappen wins in Sao Paulo for 17th victory of 2023

05 November 2023 - 21:21 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen took a record-extending 17th win of the Formula One season in Brazil on Sunday after leading a red-flagged and re-started Sao Paulo Grand Prix from pole position.
Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen took a record-extending 17th win of the Formula One season in Brazil on Sunday after leading a red-flagged and re-started Sao Paulo Grand Prix from pole position.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen took a record-extending 17th win of the Formula One season in Brazil on Sunday after leading a red-flagged and re-started Sao Paulo Grand Prix from pole position.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished second, with an extra point for fastest lap, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso took third place after a thrilling battle to the chequered flag with Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Verstappen, now on 52 career wins, clinched the title in Qatar last month while Red Bull have also retained their constructors' title. Red Bull have won 19 of the 20 races so far.

Verstappen wins Sao Paulo sprint race

Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won a Sao Paulo sprint race on Saturday after seizing the lead from McLaren's Lando ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit to remain on F1 calendar until 2030

Brazil's Formula One grand prix at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit will stay on the calendar until at least 2030 after securing a five-year contract ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Alonso warns of ‘consequences’ as rumours of move to Red Bull run wild

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso warned of unspecified "consequences" after the Formula One rumour mill went into overdrive with speculation about the ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Verstappen wins in Sao Paulo for 17th victory of 2023 Motorsport
  2. Verstappen wins Sao Paulo sprint race Motorsport
  3. New Audi Q8 gets with sharper looks, more tech New Models
  4. McLaren's Lando Norris 'surprised' to be on pole for Sao Paulo sprint race Motorsport
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...