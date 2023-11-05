Verstappen wins in Sao Paulo for 17th victory of 2023

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen took a record-extending 17th win of the Formula One season in Brazil on Sunday after leading a red-flagged and re-started Sao Paulo Grand Prix from pole position.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished second, with an extra point for fastest lap, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso took third place after a thrilling battle to the chequered flag with Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Verstappen, now on 52 career wins, clinched the title in Qatar last month while Red Bull have also retained their constructors' title. Red Bull have won 19 of the 20 races so far.