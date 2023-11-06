Motorsport

Sao Paulo Grand Prix organisers admit to safety failures

06 November 2023 - 09:04 By Reuters
Stewards said a large group of spectators accessed the run off area at turn one while cars were on the track.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Sao Paulo Grand Prix organisers have recognised safety failures and committed to fix them for next year after spectators invaded the track before the end of Sunday's Formula One race.

Stewards said a large group of spectators had accessed the run off area at turn one while cars were on the track.

The Sao Paulo F1 Organisation (SPF1) had "candidly admitted the failures in terms of the security protocols and safety measures", they added.

"SPF1 stated, in mitigation, they would conduct a thorough investigation and take steps to remediate in time for the next event in Brazil."

The stewards ordered organisers to present the formal remediation plan to the governing FIA by the end of next January.

