Flashback to Vegas’ original F1 track: 1981 at Caesars parking lot

The news came in two parts back in the early 1980s.
First, there is going to be a Formula 1 race in Las Vegas. Terrific.
Second, it is going to be held in a casino parking lot. Wait, what?
My, how intriguing. Let's go.
The race was to be held in 1981. For many racing fans, this was the golden age of the world's most important and popular motorsport. It was a time when there was little doubt that the drivers in Formula 1 were the best and the cars were the most exciting and technically advanced.
The field was loaded with world driving champions. Alan Jones of Australia, Nelson Piquet of Brazil, Alain Prost of France, Nigel Mansell of Great Britain, Keke Rosberg of Sweden and, of course, American Mario Andretti, to name a few.
And the cars. The historic marquees were all there: Alfa Romeo, Renault, Cosworth, Lotus, Renault, Williams and, of course, Ferrari. With big sidepods and with Lotus' Colin Chapman ushering in ground effects a few years earlier, the cars were bad and beautiful.
All among the crowded, electric smoky casinos of one of the naughtiest cities in the world.
What could go wrong?
The walk through Caesars Palace en route to the track, which was carved out of the parking lot behind the casino, did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of we F1 lovers who'd made the trip in from Colorado. Bells were ringing on the slots, the sounds of clay poker chips hitting velvet, flashing lights everywhere.
But then, there it was. The circuit. Flat, ugly, prefabricated and confusing for drivers as the race was conducted in a counter clockwise direction. It's odd “three-finger” shape was reportedly the result of the track being designed when the constructor traced his hand on a piece of paper.
The baron paddocks made beautiful automobiles look orphaned.
It was all set against the backdrop of the beautiful desert mountain-scape that surrounds Las Vegas and that only contributed to the oddness of the scene.
F1 fans in those days grew up watching, and most loving, races on natural terrain road courses including Silverstone in Britain, Spa in Belgium, the Nurburgring in Germany and Watkins Glen in New York.
The guys who made the trip from Colorado to Vegas that weekend were all veterans of attending sports car racing at perhaps the best road circuit in America, the beautiful Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Monza, the parking lot not. Even with the glitzy casinos as a backdrop, Monaco it was not.
There was Mario, “Watty”, the blood red Ferraris and the whine of high-revving engines. It was odd but it was F1 racing.
The Caesar's Palace Grand Prix F1 race had a two-year run in Las Vegas. Crowds were small both years. The racing was far from spectacular.
The casinos discovered far from attracting gamblers to Las Vegas, the race may have scared them away. They were more interested in cards than cars.
Jones won the first year in a Williams and Italy's Michele Alboreto won in 1982 driving a Tyrrell.
Then the race was gone.
But now its back.
On Saturday, new drivers, new cars, new spectator amenities, new concert performances by top musical acts and new excitement about Formula 1 racing in the US post the Drive to Survive documentary will likely produce the kind of glitzy result F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone had so hoped for in the early 1980s.
The track is 6.1km and incorporates 17 turns. Gone is the dusty parking lot. Arrived? A circuit that features a long straight that sits on the famous Las Vegas Strip lined with decks of temporarily elevated stadium bleacher seating.
The cars are expected to exceed 335km/h on the long straight on Saturday night. The hype for the event has already exceeded the sound barrier.
Yet there are some inconvenient bad vibes around the event.
The mime troupe wearing the latex masks are not the only people who are blue in Vegas. People who live and work in the southern Nevada city are angry about the disruptions the huge construction projects associated with the race have caused. For them, the dream event has turned life for many Las Vegans into a nightmare.
Media outlets are reporting demand for tickets and hotel rooms for the event, lava hot in the months and weeks leading up to race weekend, cooled at an alarming rate.
Las Vegas will be the third US city to host a race this season.
The Circuit of the Americas hosted a race that was more about racing than glitz. The Miami race had an opposite vibe, the kind Vegas is attempting to foster. Are three US grand prix's turning out to be too many, especially with the costs to attend?
Also, the 2023 world championship has already been decided. Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and his Red Bull team clinched it more than a month ago.
But whatever happens this weekend, it is a guarantee that fans notice this at the very least — 2023 is not 1981 in Las Vegas.
Flashback to Vegas’ original F1 track: 1981 at Caesars parking lot
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
The news came in two parts back in the early 1980s.
First, there is going to be a Formula 1 race in Las Vegas. Terrific.
Second, it is going to be held in a casino parking lot. Wait, what?
My, how intriguing. Let's go.
The race was to be held in 1981. For many racing fans, this was the golden age of the world's most important and popular motorsport. It was a time when there was little doubt that the drivers in Formula 1 were the best and the cars were the most exciting and technically advanced.
The field was loaded with world driving champions. Alan Jones of Australia, Nelson Piquet of Brazil, Alain Prost of France, Nigel Mansell of Great Britain, Keke Rosberg of Sweden and, of course, American Mario Andretti, to name a few.
And the cars. The historic marquees were all there: Alfa Romeo, Renault, Cosworth, Lotus, Renault, Williams and, of course, Ferrari. With big sidepods and with Lotus' Colin Chapman ushering in ground effects a few years earlier, the cars were bad and beautiful.
All among the crowded, electric smoky casinos of one of the naughtiest cities in the world.
What could go wrong?
The walk through Caesars Palace en route to the track, which was carved out of the parking lot behind the casino, did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of we F1 lovers who'd made the trip in from Colorado. Bells were ringing on the slots, the sounds of clay poker chips hitting velvet, flashing lights everywhere.
But then, there it was. The circuit. Flat, ugly, prefabricated and confusing for drivers as the race was conducted in a counter clockwise direction. It's odd “three-finger” shape was reportedly the result of the track being designed when the constructor traced his hand on a piece of paper.
The baron paddocks made beautiful automobiles look orphaned.
It was all set against the backdrop of the beautiful desert mountain-scape that surrounds Las Vegas and that only contributed to the oddness of the scene.
F1 fans in those days grew up watching, and most loving, races on natural terrain road courses including Silverstone in Britain, Spa in Belgium, the Nurburgring in Germany and Watkins Glen in New York.
The guys who made the trip from Colorado to Vegas that weekend were all veterans of attending sports car racing at perhaps the best road circuit in America, the beautiful Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Monza, the parking lot not. Even with the glitzy casinos as a backdrop, Monaco it was not.
There was Mario, “Watty”, the blood red Ferraris and the whine of high-revving engines. It was odd but it was F1 racing.
The Caesar's Palace Grand Prix F1 race had a two-year run in Las Vegas. Crowds were small both years. The racing was far from spectacular.
The casinos discovered far from attracting gamblers to Las Vegas, the race may have scared them away. They were more interested in cards than cars.
Jones won the first year in a Williams and Italy's Michele Alboreto won in 1982 driving a Tyrrell.
Then the race was gone.
But now its back.
On Saturday, new drivers, new cars, new spectator amenities, new concert performances by top musical acts and new excitement about Formula 1 racing in the US post the Drive to Survive documentary will likely produce the kind of glitzy result F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone had so hoped for in the early 1980s.
The track is 6.1km and incorporates 17 turns. Gone is the dusty parking lot. Arrived? A circuit that features a long straight that sits on the famous Las Vegas Strip lined with decks of temporarily elevated stadium bleacher seating.
The cars are expected to exceed 335km/h on the long straight on Saturday night. The hype for the event has already exceeded the sound barrier.
Yet there are some inconvenient bad vibes around the event.
The mime troupe wearing the latex masks are not the only people who are blue in Vegas. People who live and work in the southern Nevada city are angry about the disruptions the huge construction projects associated with the race have caused. For them, the dream event has turned life for many Las Vegans into a nightmare.
Media outlets are reporting demand for tickets and hotel rooms for the event, lava hot in the months and weeks leading up to race weekend, cooled at an alarming rate.
Las Vegas will be the third US city to host a race this season.
The Circuit of the Americas hosted a race that was more about racing than glitz. The Miami race had an opposite vibe, the kind Vegas is attempting to foster. Are three US grand prix's turning out to be too many, especially with the costs to attend?
Also, the 2023 world championship has already been decided. Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and his Red Bull team clinched it more than a month ago.
But whatever happens this weekend, it is a guarantee that fans notice this at the very least — 2023 is not 1981 in Las Vegas.
Dominant Verstappen ready to rip up the Vegas strip
F1 betting big on Sin City night race
Andretti's F1 bid boosted as GM registers with FIA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos