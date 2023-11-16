Frigid Las Vegas GP forecast has F1 teams on high alert

Formula 1 teams are bracing for the unknown as they prepare for Saturday's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.
In addition to a new circuit that has been recently repaved, Saturday night's event is expected to include temperatures around 7ºC.
The coldest F1 race in history was contested in Montreal in 1978, with temperatures dipping close to 4ºC. While Las Vegas might not break the record, the cold conditions are a concern for the 10 teams.
The race is scheduled to begin at 10pm local time, more than five hours after the 4.31pm sunset.
Tyre degradation is the primary concern for teams, particularly on a 6.1km circuit that features lengthy straightaways with multiple potential passing opportunities. The teams should benefit from collecting data throughout the week, with all on-track sessions taking place at night, including a midnight qualifying.
Whether the cold truly affects the race remains to be seen, but it adds an element of intrigue as 17-time race winner Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the world championship and Red Bull has secured the constructors title.
Alex Albon, who sits 13th in the standings, said he believes the cold temperatures could play in favour of teams like Williams.
“The stars should hopefully align,” he told reporters this week.
“It's a track that should suit us in terms of its layout, but it should also suit us in terms of its temperatures.
“Qualifying is going to be a big interest for everyone to try to get tyres to work in that temperature. That won't be easy, but it suits us much more.”
Former F1 boss Ross Brawn acknowledged recently that cold desert nights weren't considered when the event was in the planning stages.
“The one thing we hadn't considered initially but the tyre company have dealt with is it gets very, very cold at night,” he told talkSPORT.
“When the race is happening, which is Saturday night, it has been known to drop down to 3ºC or 4ºC.
“It can be really cold and getting the cars to work in those temperatures can be a challenge.
“The tyre companies have done work to make sure the tyres can cope with that.
“We're definitely facing new challenges we've never had before, but I think it'll be spectacular.”
Frigid Las Vegas GP forecast has F1 teams on high alert
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
