Ryan Reynolds makes his Alpine F1 investment more visible

Hollywood actor and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is making his investment in Formula One more visible after his MNTN TV advertising software firm struck a partnership deal with Renault-owned Alpine.
Reynolds, whose various interests include co-owning Welsh soccer side Wrexham with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, last June joined a group of investors taking a 24% equity stake in the F1 team.
The Canadian-born actor is the chief creative officer of MNTN and invested in Alpine through his Maximum Effort Investments.
Alpine said the MNTN logo would be on their cars at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix and at key races in future seasons.
“A few years ago, if you had said I’d be bringing together my performance marketing software firm and Alpine F1 Team, I would have told you to get out of my living room — after asking you to explain what some of those words meant,” Reynolds said.
French driver Esteban Ocon will wear a Deadpool-themed helmet for Saturday night's race, showing it off to a suitably impressed Reynolds.
“When you put this on you are going to be insufferable,” said the actor.
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
