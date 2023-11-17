Motorsport

F1 bans three colours from Sphere during Las Vegas GP

17 November 2023 - 09:23 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
F1 has rented the Sphere this week for promotions and advertising purposes. The venue opened on September 29 and has quickly become a landmark in the iconic Las Vegas skyline.
F1 has rented the Sphere this week for promotions and advertising purposes. The venue opened on September 29 and has quickly become a landmark in the iconic Las Vegas skyline.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Sphere has been banned from displaying three colours during this week's on-track activities for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 111-metre tall venue can be prominently seen around the 6.1km circuit and Formula One, with the FIA, have banned red, yellow and blue from being displayed when cars are on the track. All sessions are taking place at night and the ban is to prevent drivers confusing the Sphere's colours with trackside LED panels that convey important information.

The Grand Prix takes place on Saturday night.

F1 has rented the Sphere this week for promotions and advertising purposes. The venue opened on September 29 and has quickly become a landmark in the Las Vegas skyline.

The outside is called the Exosphere and features 53,882m² of fully programmable LED, creating a canvas for 256-million different colours that can be seen from space.

“It's either going to be really cool or really annoying,” Williams' American driver Logan Sargeant told reporters this week. “Honestly, I'm not sure. It's really bright. I think it depends on what they put on it.

“If it's something extremely bright, then maybe it'd be a bit too much. But if it's something a bit more subtle, I think that would be fine.”

MORE:

Leclerc fastest in halted first Las Vegas GP practice

Charles Leclerc posted the fastest time in the brief first practice session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, which included only eight ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Ryan Reynolds makes his Alpine F1 investment more visible

Hollywood actor and 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds is making his investment in Formula One more visible after his MNTN TV advertising software firm ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

F1 drivers say there is no reason to fear the Las Vegas Sphere

The $2.3bn Sphere gets a lot of attention in Las Vegas, but Formula One drivers say they will ignore the giant glowing orb providing one of the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Las Vegas GP off to ‘unacceptable’ start as Sainz fields heavy damage Motorsport
  2. New Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift available in Mzansi New Models
  3. Porsche Turbo models boosted with exclusive colour and crest news
  4. Hyundai and Kia must face insurers' lawsuits over vehicle thefts news
  5. Zero Carbon Charge is building SA’s first solar-powered EV charging station news

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...