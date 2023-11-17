The Sphere has been banned from displaying three colours during this week's on-track activities for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The 111-metre tall venue can be prominently seen around the 6.1km circuit and Formula One, with the FIA, have banned red, yellow and blue from being displayed when cars are on the track. All sessions are taking place at night and the ban is to prevent drivers confusing the Sphere's colours with trackside LED panels that convey important information.
The Grand Prix takes place on Saturday night.
F1 has rented the Sphere this week for promotions and advertising purposes. The venue opened on September 29 and has quickly become a landmark in the Las Vegas skyline.
The outside is called the Exosphere and features 53,882m² of fully programmable LED, creating a canvas for 256-million different colours that can be seen from space.
“It's either going to be really cool or really annoying,” Williams' American driver Logan Sargeant told reporters this week. “Honestly, I'm not sure. It's really bright. I think it depends on what they put on it.
“If it's something extremely bright, then maybe it'd be a bit too much. But if it's something a bit more subtle, I think that would be fine.”
F1 bans three colours from Sphere during Las Vegas GP
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
