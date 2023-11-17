Motorsport

Leclerc fastest in halted first Las Vegas GP practice

17 November 2023 - 08:04 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc led the time sheet with a lap of 1:40.909, followed by the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc posted the fastest time in the brief first practice session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, which included only eight minutes of racing before it was halted for track repairs.

In the first test of the course along the transformed Strip, a faulty manhole cover damaged Carlos Sainz's Ferrari. The car left the course on the back of a truck but the Spaniard appeared uninjured.

Alpine said Esteban Ocon's chassis would also need to repairs due to damage from the manhole cover.

Leclerc led the time sheet with a lap of 1:40.909, followed by the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

The FIA said it would need to check all manhole covers along the 6.1km course, a potentially time-consuming process.

Fans packed into the stands to see the highly anticipated track in action during its debut were disappointed, as was American Logan Sargeant, the only driver who did not make it out on the track.

"Well that was fun," the Williams driver posted on X.

A second practice session was scheduled to take place later in the night on Thursday and conclude early on Friday morning.

