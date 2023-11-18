Motorsport

Leclerc rockets to pole position in Sin City

18 November 2023 - 12:12 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Charles Leclerc was fastest in all three qualifying phases down the floodlit Strip, with its neon backdrop of landmark hotels and casinos, for his third pole in four races.
Charles Leclerc was fastest in all three qualifying phases down the floodlit Strip, with its neon backdrop of landmark hotels and casinos, for his third pole in four races.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, with Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen stepping up to join him on the front row.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was second fastest in qualifying, with Verstappen third, but the Spaniard has a 10-place grid penalty after repairs to his car following damage from a practice incident.

Leclerc was fastest in all three qualifying phases down the floodlit Strip, with its neon backdrop of landmark hotels and casinos, for his third pole in the last four races.

The Monaco driver was still disappointed with his laps, and a pole time of 1:32.726 only half a tenth faster than Sainz.

"I didn’t do a good enough job but it was enough for P1 so that’s all we need and now full focus on tomorrow to try to put everything together in the race," he said.

"Normally that’s where we lack the most performance so I hope we can put it all together and win here."

George Russell will move up to third for Mercedes, with Pierre Gasly fourth on the grid for Alpine in the first race in Sin City since the 1980s.

The Williams pair of Alex Albon and US rookie Logan Sargeant qualified an impressive, and surprising, fifth and sixth.

READ MORE:

Russell fastest in final Las Vegas Grand Prix practice

George Russell topped the time sheet for Mercedes in the third and final practice at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday as excitement ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Ferrari lead the field in Las Vegas after drain damage drama

Charles Leclerc led Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in a practice one-two on Friday to cap an extraordinary first night at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Sainz hit with grid drop after drain damage incident

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will have a 10 place grid penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after a loose drain cover wrecked his car and forced the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Leclerc rockets to pole position in Sin City Motorsport
  2. Alfa Romeo unleashes new Tributo Italiano models New Models
  3. New Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift available in Mzansi New Models
  4. Russell fastest in final Las Vegas Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  5. Ferrari lead the field in Las Vegas after drain damage drama Motorsport

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...