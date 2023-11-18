Motorsport

Martin wins Qatar GP sprint to cut Bagnaia's lead

18 November 2023 - 19:42 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Martin, who started fifth on the grid, finished ahead of Gresini Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio and polesitter Luca Marini of VR46 Racing took the final place on the podium.
Martin, who started fifth on the grid, finished ahead of Gresini Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio and polesitter Luca Marini of VR46 Racing took the final place on the podium.
Image: Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu via Getty Images

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin won the Qatar Grand Prix sprint to cut Francesco Bagnaia's world championship lead to seven points after the Ducati rider came fifth at the Lusail International Circuit on Saturday.

Martin, who started fifth on the grid, finished ahead of Gresini Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio and polesitter Luca Marini of VR46 Racing took the final place on the podium.

Martin's victory ensured the battle for the riders' championship will stretch to the final round of the MotoGP season in Valencia next weekend.

Bagnaia seemed to be struggling with grip on his rear tyre and he could do nothing to catch up with the leaders, finishing behind Gresini's Alex Marquez.

Leclerc rockets to pole position in Sin City

Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, with Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Russell fastest in final Las Vegas Grand Prix practice

George Russell topped the time sheet for Mercedes in the third and final practice at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday as excitement ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Ferrari lead the field in Las Vegas after drain damage drama

Charles Leclerc led Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in a practice one-two on Friday to cap an extraordinary first night at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Martin wins Qatar GP sprint to cut Bagnaia's lead Motorsport
  2. Leclerc rockets to pole position in Sin City Motorsport
  3. Alfa Romeo unleashes new Tributo Italiano models New Models
  4. New Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift available in Mzansi New Models
  5. Russell fastest in final Las Vegas Grand Prix practice Motorsport

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...