Russell fastest in final Las Vegas Grand Prix practice
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images
George Russell topped the time sheet for Mercedes in the third and final practice at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday as excitement builds amid F1's return to Sin City after nearly 40 years.
The Briton flew around the newly constructed track along the Las Vegas Strip in 1:34.093, followed by McLaren's young Australian Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant, who still hasn't secured his seat with Williams for next season.
Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen took his time before going out and quickly grabbed the lead but ended up fourth on the time sheet.
Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez was fifth, ahead of Williams Alex Albon.
In another impressive outing, Albon posted the sixth fastest time around the floodlit circuit but may have ended his qualifying hopes later on Friday when he slammed into the wall, sending a rear tyre rolling down the Strip.
Leclerc fastest in halted first Las Vegas Grand Prix practice
