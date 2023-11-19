Motorsport

Di Giannantonio wins in Qatar as Bagnaia extends championship lead

19 November 2023 - 19:59 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Di Giannantonio, who does not have a MotoGP seat next season, threw caution to the wind at the floodlit Lusail International Circuit and took on Bagnaia to claim his first win while pole-sitter Luca Marini of VR46 Racing finished third.
Di Giannantonio, who does not have a MotoGP seat next season, threw caution to the wind at the floodlit Lusail International Circuit and took on Bagnaia to claim his first win while pole-sitter Luca Marini of VR46 Racing finished third.
Image: Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu via Getty Images

Gresini Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio stormed to a maiden MotoGP victory at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, denying championship leader Francesco Bagnaia in the dying stages, while title contender Jorge Martin finished a lowly 10th.

Di Giannantonio, who does not have a MotoGP seat next season, threw caution to the wind at the floodlit Lusail International Circuit and took on Bagnaia to claim his first win while pole-sitter Luca Marini of VR46 Racing finished third.

But Ducati's Bagnaia has still put one hand on the rider's championship after extending his lead over Martin to 21 points.

The Italian can secure back-to-back world titles in the sprint at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix next weekend. 

SA's Brad Binder finished fifth.

Elfyn Evans leads Toyota podium sweep in Japan

Welshman Elfyn Evans led world champions Toyota in a season-ending podium sweep in the manufacturer's home Japanese rally on Sunday.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Verstappen continues his winning streak in Las Vegas

Red Bull's Max Verstappen sang "Viva Las Vegas" after racing to a record-extending 18th victory of the season and joining Sebastian Vettel in third ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Martin wins Qatar Grand Prix sprint to cut Bagnaia's lead

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin won the Qatar Grand Prix sprint to cut Francesco Bagnaia's world championship lead to seven points after the Ducati ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Di Giannantonio wins in Qatar as Bagnaia extends championship lead Motorsport
  2. Elfyn Evans leads Toyota podium sweep in Japan Motorsport
  3. Alfa Romeo unleashes new Tributo Italiano models New Models
  4. New Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift available in Mzansi New Models
  5. Verstappen continues his winning streak in Las Vegas Motorsport

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...