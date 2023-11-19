Di Giannantonio wins in Qatar as Bagnaia extends championship lead

Gresini Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio stormed to a maiden MotoGP victory at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, denying championship leader Francesco Bagnaia in the dying stages, while title contender Jorge Martin finished a lowly 10th.

Di Giannantonio, who does not have a MotoGP seat next season, threw caution to the wind at the floodlit Lusail International Circuit and took on Bagnaia to claim his first win while pole-sitter Luca Marini of VR46 Racing finished third.

But Ducati's Bagnaia has still put one hand on the rider's championship after extending his lead over Martin to 21 points.

The Italian can secure back-to-back world titles in the sprint at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix next weekend.

SA's Brad Binder finished fifth.