Motorsport

Elfyn Evans leads Toyota podium sweep in Japan

19 November 2023 - 17:48 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Evans sealed his eighth career win when he finished one minute and 17.7 seconds ahead of French part-time teammate Sebastien Ogier, with double world champion Kalle Rovanpera third.
Evans sealed his eighth career win when he finished one minute and 17.7 seconds ahead of French part-time teammate Sebastien Ogier, with double world champion Kalle Rovanpera third.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Welshman Elfyn Evans led world champions Toyota in a season-ending podium sweep in the manufacturer's home Japanese rally on Sunday.

Evans sealed his eighth career win when he finished one minute and 17.7 seconds ahead of French part-time teammate Sebastien Ogier, with double world champion Kalle Rovanpera third.

Finland's Rovanpera had already clinched the title with a round to spare last month, and Japan's result confirmed Evans as championship runner-up.

Toyota were already crowned manufacturers' champions for the third year in a row.

"It’s really nice to be on the top step of the podium again and even more so when it’s a one-two-three for the team," said Evans, overall runner-up for the third time in his career.

Toyota Gazoo Racing to field three South African crews at Dakar 2024

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa has confirmed it will be fielding three crews at the 2024 Dakar Rally, with all three drivers hailing from Mzansi.
Motoring
6 days ago

"We could not have asked for a much better event at home for Toyota.

"On Friday we had exceptionally tough conditions, which we came out of with quite a margin. Since then it’s been a challenge in a different way, trying to manage the gap rather than push flat-out, but I’m very happy to get there in the end."

Evans had led by nearly two minutes after Friday's wet opening leg on the asphalt stages and could then control the pace.

Hyundai's Esapekka Lappi took fourth place to deny Toyota an even greater sweep, with Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta finishing fifth for the champions after winning nine of the 21 stages but losing time in a Friday incident.

Estonian Ott Tanak was sixth in his last outing for M-Sport Ford before returning to Hyundai next season.

The 2024 season starts in Monte Carlo on January 25-28.

READ MORE:

Verstappen continues his winning streak in Las Vegas

Red Bull's Max Verstappen sang "Viva Las Vegas" after racing to a record-extending 18th victory of the season and joining Sebastian Vettel in third ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Martin wins Qatar Grand Prix sprint to cut Bagnaia's lead

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin won the Qatar Grand Prix sprint to cut Francesco Bagnaia's world championship lead to seven points after the Ducati ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Las Vegas GP off to ‘unacceptable’ start as Sainz fields heavy damage

The first practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was cancelled on Thursday only eight minutes in to repair the track after a faulty water valve ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Elfyn Evans leads Toyota podium sweep in Japan Motorsport
  2. Alfa Romeo unleashes new Tributo Italiano models New Models
  3. New Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift available in Mzansi New Models
  4. Verstappen continues his winning streak in Las Vegas Motorsport
  5. Porsche Turbo models boosted with exclusive colour and crest news

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...