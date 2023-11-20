George Russell accepted the blame for a costly Las Vegas Grand Prix collision that left Mercedes in danger of losing second place overall to Ferrari in the Formula One constructors' championship.
He was handed a five-second penalty for a lap 25 clash with Red Bull's triple world champion and eventual winner Max Verstappen that demoted the Briton from fourth at the finish to eighth.
Ferrari ended up scoring 16 points more than Mercedes and closed the gap to four with one race remaining in Abu Dhabi next weekend.
"Another massively missed opportunity this weekend," Russell told Sky Sports television.
"The incident with Max was totally my fault. I didn't see him, he was totally in my blind spot going around turn 11. I wasn't expecting to be overtaken there because you've got the big long straight with DRS afterwards.
"We were on course for an easy podium, it was pretty straightforward.
"This season is sort of one thing after another."
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said it was game over once Russell incurred the penalty but remained optimistic for the finale.
"I think we can hopefully recover and score solid podiums," he said about Abu Dhabi.
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur was also hopeful of a strong finish to the season after Charles Leclerc started on pole position and finished second with Carlos Sainz sixth.
"We must keep the momentum going into Abu Dhabi. Both drivers are doing a fantastic job and I believe we can catch Mercedes," he said.
"We won in Singapore when Red Bull was off the pace but this time we were fighting them right up to the final corner."
FORMULA ONE
Russell takes the blame for Verstappen collision in Las Vegas
Ferrari ended up scoring 16 points more than Mercedes and closed the gap to four with one race remaining in Abu Dhabi next weekend
Image: Reuters
George Russell accepted the blame for a costly Las Vegas Grand Prix collision that left Mercedes in danger of losing second place overall to Ferrari in the Formula One constructors' championship.
He was handed a five-second penalty for a lap 25 clash with Red Bull's triple world champion and eventual winner Max Verstappen that demoted the Briton from fourth at the finish to eighth.
Ferrari ended up scoring 16 points more than Mercedes and closed the gap to four with one race remaining in Abu Dhabi next weekend.
"Another massively missed opportunity this weekend," Russell told Sky Sports television.
"The incident with Max was totally my fault. I didn't see him, he was totally in my blind spot going around turn 11. I wasn't expecting to be overtaken there because you've got the big long straight with DRS afterwards.
"We were on course for an easy podium, it was pretty straightforward.
"This season is sort of one thing after another."
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said it was game over once Russell incurred the penalty but remained optimistic for the finale.
"I think we can hopefully recover and score solid podiums," he said about Abu Dhabi.
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur was also hopeful of a strong finish to the season after Charles Leclerc started on pole position and finished second with Carlos Sainz sixth.
"We must keep the momentum going into Abu Dhabi. Both drivers are doing a fantastic job and I believe we can catch Mercedes," he said.
"We won in Singapore when Red Bull was off the pace but this time we were fighting them right up to the final corner."
Verstappen continues his winning streak in Las Vegas
Leclerc rockets to pole position in Sin City
Ferrari lead the field in Las Vegas after drain damage drama
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos