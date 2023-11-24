Motorsport

Lando Norris chalks Las Vegas crash to being a ‘bit unlucky’

24 November 2023 - 08:18 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lando Norris said he was winded from the impact in turn 12 and was caught off guard by the accident.
Lando Norris said he was winded from the impact in turn 12 and was caught off guard by the accident.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Lando Norris said his crash during the early laps of the Las Vegas Grand Prix last week wasn't as bad as it appeared, and chalked up the incident to a combination of factors.

"The obvious one being is there's quite a big bump there," Norris told reporters ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"Then cool tyres, so therefore lower ride heights than what you're normally running with. The first time following a lot of cars through all of this, you have even less downforce than what you already have.

"A couple of other little things in the background that  made this bump have a bigger effect than what it normally has.

"I somehow must have caught it at a worse angle than normal. I knew there was a bump there but for some reason, the affect of it on this one lap is a lot bigger than what it had been previously. So just a little bit unlucky at the same time."

There was some initial concern for Norris, who was taken to a nearby hospital. He was released soon after and said: "Honestly, I was never that bad."

The McLaren driver said he was winded from the impact in turn 12, and=he was caught off guard by the accident.

"It happened quite quickly, it was still a decent impact. But I was fine. I never struggled with anything," Norris said.

"I was more just frustrated that I was out of the race in Vegas so early on. It was more a shame. But I was fine.

"A little shaken at first because it caught me by surprise so much."

Norris arrived in Las Vegas with five podiums in the previous six races. He is sixth with 195 points, five points behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso entering the season finale.

F1 stewards summon Vasseur and Wolff over Vegas outbursts

Formula One stewards summoned Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur and Mercedes principal Toto Wolff to a hearing on Thursday into their conduct during a Las ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Hamilton denies Red Bull talks, accuses Horner of 'stirring'

Lewis Hamilton accused Christian Horner of 'stirring' after the Red Bull Formula One boss said a representative of the seven times world champion ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Misano added to Formula E calendar as Rome replacement

Formula E will have its biggest calendar yet in 2024 after Italy's Misano circuit was added as a replacement for Rome and the US round in Portland ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. VW to launch China-specific entry level electric platform New Models
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Our Ford Mustang GT CS is mule and show pony Reviews
  3. McLaren to stick with Mercedes power until 2030 Motorsport
  4. Nissan invests £1.12bn to build two new EV models in Britain news
  5. Bagnaia raring to seal MotoGP title and join greats Rossi, Marquez Motorsport

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct