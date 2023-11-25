Verstappen takes final pole of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi
25 November 2023 - 17:14
Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen took the final pole position of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi on Saturday with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside on the front row at Yas Marina.
McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri qualified third for McLaren with Mercedes' George Russell fourth.
Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.