Verstappen takes final pole of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi

25 November 2023 - 17:14 By Reuters
Triple world champion Max Verstappen took the final pole position of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi on Saturday with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside on the front row at Yas Marina.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Triple world champion Max Verstappen took the final pole position of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi on Saturday with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside on the front row at Yas Marina.

McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri qualified third for McLaren with Mercedes' George Russell fourth.

Aston Martin keen to extend Alonso's contract beyond 2024

Aston Martin are keen to extend Fernando Alonso's contract beyond 2024, when the Spaniard will be 43, the Formula One team's boss Mike Krack said on ...
McLaren to stick with Mercedes power until 2030

The McLaren Formula One team will use Mercedes power units until at least 2030 after extending their existing deal into the sport's new engine era ...
F1 trials AI to help tackle track limit breaches

Formula One's governing body is trialling artificial intelligence to tackle track limit breaches at this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
