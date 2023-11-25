Motorsport

Vinales on pole in Valencia with new lap record

25 November 2023 - 14:11 By Reuters
Vinales took his first pole since 2021 with a time of 1:28.931 to pip Ducati's Bagnaia. They will be joined on the front row by Johann Zarco in his final race for Pramac Racing before joining LCR Honda from next season.
Vinales took his first pole since 2021 with a time of 1:28.931 to pip Ducati's Bagnaia. They will be joined on the front row by Johann Zarco in his final race for Pramac Racing before joining LCR Honda from next season.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales set a lap record to take pole position for the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday while championship leader Francesco Bagnaia will start second on the grid, four places ahead of closest contender Jorge Martin.

Vinales took his first pole since 2021 with a time of 1:28.931 to pip Ducati's Bagnaia. They will be joined on the front row by Johann Zarco in his final race for Pramac Racing before joining LCR Honda from next season.

"We missed something during the rest of the season unfortunately. We're understanding the setting and the balance of the bike," said Vinales, whose last pole came in the Dutch Grand Prix two years ago.

"In Qatar and over here, we've done a really good job."

Zarco's team mate Martin will start behind KTM duo Jack Miller and South African Brad Binder on the second row.

Bagnaia, who has six race victories this season, is on 427 points while Martin has 416 heading into Saturday's sprint, which could decide the title.

"It's fantastic, I'm very happy," said Bagnaia, who had to begin qualifying in Q1 after a poor practice run on Friday.

"Yesterday, we were a bit unlucky, we didn't have the time to try different settings, which we did today. This morning as soon as I started the session I felt better.

"I'm ready for this afternoon, for sure the objective was to be in the front row."

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez finished ninth-fastest, one behind brother Alex (Gresini).

Earlier on Saturday, Bagnaia finished fastest in Q1 with a time of 1:29.054.

Bagnaia raring to seal MotoGP title and join greats Rossi, Marquez

Francesco Bagnaia is on the brink of becoming only the third rider to claim back-to-back MotoGP titles, but the Italian says there is no chance of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Aston Martin keen to extend Alonso's contract beyond 2024

Aston Martin are keen to extend Fernando Alonso's contract beyond 2024, when the Spaniard will be 43, the Formula One team's boss Mike Krack said on ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

The race to zero: Can gas-guzzling F1 ever go green?

As champion Max Verstappen races around Yas Marina Circuit in Formula One's season finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the final preparations will be ...
Motoring
1 day ago
