Motorsport

Bagnaia wins Valencia GP to defend MotoGP title

26 November 2023 - 16:50 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday to claim a second straight MotoGP world championship after closest contender Jorge Martin crashed out after a collision with Marc Marquez.
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday to claim a second straight MotoGP world championship after closest contender Jorge Martin crashed out after a collision with Marc Marquez.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday to claim a second straight MotoGP world championship after closest contender Jorge Martin crashed out after a collision with Marc Marquez.

Pramac Racing's Martin, who was 14 points behind Bagnaia going into the final race, clipped Marquez's rear and was left in the gravel in the sixth lap of the race, sealing the title for Bagnaia.

SA's Brad Binder finished fourth.

Verstappen finishes the season with dominant win in Abu Dhabi

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen wrapped up a year of unprecedented dominance with his record-extending 19th win in 22 races at the ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Martin keeps championship hopes alive with Valencia sprint win

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin won the sprint at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday to cut Francesco Bagnaia's world championship lead ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Vinales on pole in Valencia with new lap record

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales set a lap record to take pole position for the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday while championship leader ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Verstappen finishes the season with dominant win in Abu Dhabi Motorsport
  2. Bagnaia wins Valencia GP to defend MotoGP title Motorsport
  3. Porsche unleashes all-new Panamera performance saloon New Models
  4. Verstappen takes final pole of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi Motorsport
  5. Martin keeps championship hopes alive with Valencia sprint win Motorsport

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct