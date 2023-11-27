Perez slapped with formal warning after calling F1 stewards ‘a joke’

"The stewards explained to the driver they had no issue with someone disagreeing with their decisions. However, comments that amount to personal insults are a breach of the International Sporting Code," they said.
Image: Mohammed Zarandah/Anadolu via Getty Images
Red Bull's Sergio Perez was given a formal warning for calling Formula One stewards "a joke" over team radio after they gave him a five-second penalty during the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The sanction demoted the Mexican from second at the chequered flag, in a one-two with teammate Max Verstappen, to fourth.
"The stewards are a joke, man," Perez said on his slowing down lap.
"I cannot believe it. They have been very bad this year but this is a joke. That was really a joke."
Stewards summoned the driver to a post-race hearing and handed him a warning.
Verstappen finishes the season with dominant win in Abu Dhabi
"The stewards explained to the driver they had no issue with someone disagreeing with their decisions. However, comments that amount to personal insults are a breach of the International Sporting Code," they said.
They noted Perez had made "a genuine and sincere apology" to each of them, explaining he made the comments in the heat of the moment and had not considered them being broadcast to a wider audience.
"The stewards also note the driver is not known for making such comments and has always been extremely respectful in stewards hearings," they said.
"The driver, team manager and stewards had a constructive discussion about the use and broadcast of team radio messages.
"The incident itself was also reviewed in detail with the driver and though he still disagreed with the decision he stated he could understand the stewards’ perspective of the incident."
