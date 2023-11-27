Motorsport

Perez slapped with formal warning after calling F1 stewards ‘a joke’

27 November 2023 - 09:06 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Red Bull's Sergio Perez was given a formal warning for calling Formula One stewards "a joke" over team radio after they gave him a five-second penalty during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez was given a formal warning for calling Formula One stewards "a joke" over team radio after they gave him a five-second penalty during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Image: Mohammed Zarandah/Anadolu via Getty Images

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was given a formal warning for calling Formula One stewards "a joke" over team radio after they gave him a five-second penalty during the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The sanction demoted the Mexican from second at the chequered flag, in a one-two with teammate Max Verstappen, to fourth.

"The stewards are a joke, man," Perez said on his slowing down lap.

"I cannot believe it. They have been very bad this year but this is a joke. That was really a joke."

Stewards summoned the driver to a post-race hearing and handed him a warning.

Verstappen finishes the season with dominant win in Abu Dhabi

Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen wrapped up Formula One’s most dominant season with a record-extending 19th win in 22 races at the ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

"The stewards explained to the driver they had no issue with someone disagreeing with their decisions. However, comments that amount to personal insults are a breach of the International Sporting Code," they said.

They noted Perez had made "a genuine and sincere apology" to each of them, explaining he made the comments in the heat of the moment and had not considered them being broadcast to a wider audience.

"The stewards also note the driver is not known for making such comments and has always been extremely respectful in stewards hearings," they said.

"The driver, team manager and stewards had a constructive discussion about the use and broadcast of team radio messages.

"The incident itself was also reviewed in detail with the driver and though he still disagreed with the decision he stated he could understand the stewards’ perspective of the incident."

READ MORE:

Bagnaia wins Valencia GP to defend MotoGP title

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday to claim a second straight MotoGP world championship as closest ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

The race to zero: Can gas-guzzling F1 ever go green?

As champion Max Verstappen races around Yas Marina Circuit in Formula One's season finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the final preparations will be ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Lando Norris chalks Las Vegas crash to being a ‘bit unlucky’

Lando Norris said his crash during the early laps of the Las Vegas Grand Prix last week wasn't as bad as it appeared, and chalked up the incident to ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in World Endurance Championship

Mick Schumacher will race for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship next season after a year on the sidelines in Formula One, the German driver ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Volkswagen executive ‘very worried’ about brand’s future in South Africa news
  2. Cape Town hosts another traffic fine roadshow news
  3. REVIEW | Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic+ will electrify executives Reviews
  4. Takealot electrifies its delivery fleet with JAC trucks news
  5. Hamilton concerned about Red Bull’s enduring advantage Motorsport

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...