Motorsport

Valentino Rossi to drive full World Endurance Championship season

27 November 2023 - 13:56 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi, who also owns the VR46 MotoGP team, will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut next June. This year the 44-year-old Italian won a Road to Le Mans support race.
Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi, who also owns the VR46 MotoGP team, will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut next June. This year the 44-year-old Italian won a Road to Le Mans support race.
Image: Ker Robertson/Getty Images

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi will do a full season with BMW in the new LMGT3 category of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), including competing in the Le Mans 24 Hours, organisers announced on Monday.

The LMGT3 category replaces the LMGTE class that has been on the grid since 2012.

Nine-times world champion Rossi, who also owns the VR46 MotoGP team, will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut next June. This year the 44-year-old Italian won a Road to Le Mans support race.

Polish former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will drive a Ferrari in the top Hypercar category of the championship with the AF Corse team after winning the now-defunct LMP2 category.

Mick Schumacher, a Mercedes F1 reserve driver and son of Ferrari great Michael, will make his Hypercar debut in the series with Renault-owned Alpine.

Championship organisers published the entry list on Monday with a record 19 Hypercars and 14 manufacturers represented across both classes. The LMGT3 class has 18 entries.

The manufacturers are Alpine, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Isotta Fraschini, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren, Peugeot, Porsche and champions Toyota. Nine of them will compete in the Hypercar championship.

McLaren have partnered with United Autosports to make their LMGT3 debut.

"To have an entry list featuring 19 Hypercars plus 18 LMGT3 entries representing 14 different manufacturers truly reflects the golden era of endurance racing we are experiencing," said WEC CEO Frederic Lequien.

MORE

Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in World Endurance Championship

Mick Schumacher will race for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship next season after a year on the sidelines in Formula One, the German driver ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Luca Marini replaces Marc Marquez at Honda on two-year deal

Valentino Rossi's half-brother Luca Marini will replace Marc Marquez at the factory Honda MotoGP team next season, the Japanese manufacturer ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Hamilton concerned about Red Bull’s enduring advantage

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed concern about Red Bull's continued dominance and questioned whether Mercedes could close the gap ...
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Volkswagen to reduce headcount at 'no longer competitive' VW brand news
  2. Volkswagen executive ‘very worried’ about brand’s future in South Africa news
  3. Valentino Rossi to drive full World Endurance Championship season Motorsport
  4. Cape Town hosts another traffic fine roadshow news
  5. Luca Marini replaces Marc Marquez at Honda on two-year deal Motorsport

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...