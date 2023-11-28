Motorsport

Red Bull's dominance leads to record $10.6m 2024 entry fee

28 November 2023 - 08:17 By Reuters
Verstappen claimed his third world championship and racked up a record 19 victories in 22 races this year. With Red Bull also claiming the constructors' championship, the team is facing a Formula 1 entry fee of more than $10 million (about R186,482,000) for 2024.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen's record-setting 2023 campaign is going to result in a record-setting fee for his Red Bull team.

Verstappen claimed his third world championship and racked up a record 19 victories in 22 races this year. With Red Bull also claiming the constructors' championship, the team is facing a Formula 1 entry fee of more than $10m (about R186,5m) for 2024.

The figure is based on F1 regulations that include a weighted fee for teams and their drivers based on the previous year's performance.

By accumulating 860 points this year, Red Bull's 2024 fee is projected to be $10.6m (R197.7m) — up from the $9.49m (R176.97m) the powerhouse team paid in 2023. The majority of that was “earned” by Verstappen, who accumulated a record 575 points. Teammate Sergio Perez finished second with 285.

Meanwhile, Mercedes saw its fee reduced despite finishing second in the constructors' championship because it accumulated fewer total points than in 2022.

According to Speedcafe.com, the biggest percentage increase belongs to Aston Martin. After paying just over $1.46m (R27.23m) for its 2023 entry, the team is facing a rise to $3.57m (R66.57m) for next year — an increase of 244%.

On the flip side is Haas, which finished last in the championship race. The team's fee will decrease 18% to just under $1.29m (R24.05m).

In all, the FIA will bring in $34m (R634m) in entry fees for the 2024 season.

