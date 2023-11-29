Motorsport

Marquez immediately quick on Gresini debut

29 November 2023 - 07:02 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Marc Marquez's departure from Honda was announced last month, and the Spaniard was all smiles as he tried out the 2023 Desmosedici bike at the Ricardo Tormo circuit.
Marc Marquez's departure from Honda was announced last month, and the Spaniard was all smiles as he tried out the 2023 Desmosedici bike at the Ricardo Tormo circuit.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Marc Marquez was immediately quick on his Ducati debut on Tuesday, lapping fourth fastest for Gresini Racing in MotoGP's end-of-season test in Valencia.

The six-times MotoGP world champion's departure from Honda was announced last month, and the Spaniard was all smiles as he tried out the 2023 Desmosedici bike at the Ricardo Tormo circuit.

He went top of the time sheets with an hour and a half remaining before Aprilia's Maverick Vinales went 0.171 seconds quicker, with KTM's Brad Binder second and VR46 Ducati's Marco Bezzecchi third.

“Today was amazing, it was a really nice day. The feeling is great on both sides of the garage. About Marc I cannot speak too much but the lap time you can see,” said Gresini team manager Michele Masini.

“We are a bit tired after this long season but we can't wait to start the new season with this feeling. With this atmosphere we can work really well.”

Double world champion Francesco Bagnaia was 11th for the Ducati works team after trying out a new chassis and completing 51 laps.

Luca Marini, Marquez's replacement at Repsol Honda, got down to work with his new team after leaving VR46.

The first official test of the 2024 season is at Malaysia's Sepang circuit in February.

MotoGP drops CryptoDATA team after ‘repeated breaches’

MotoGP dropped the Aprilia-affiliated CryptoDATA satellite team from the 2024 championship on Monday for what it said were repeated breaches of the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Valentino Rossi to drive full World Endurance Championship season

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi will do a full season with BMW in the new LMGT3 category of the FIA World Endurance Championship, including competing in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Bagnaia wins Valencia GP to defend MotoGP title

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday to claim a second straight MotoGP world championship as closest ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Israeli DJs perform at site of October 7 attack on music festival
Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag