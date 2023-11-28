Motorsport

McLaren returning to the World Endurance Championship in 2024

29 November 2023 - 10:47
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
McLaren is readying its comeback to the World Endurance Championship with the 720S GT3 Evo.
McLaren is readying its comeback to the World Endurance Championship with the 720S GT3 Evo.
Image: Supplied

McLaren Automotive has confirmed it will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2024.

The company said it will field a pair of 720S GT3 EVO cars competing in the LMGT3 class and has nominated United Autosports as racing partners. A third McLaren entry is the 720S GT3 EVO of customer racing team Inception Racing. 

The decorated United Autosports squad has European Le Mans Series winner Marino Sato and former single-seater racer Gregoire Saucy as the first two confirmed drivers.

They join the 18-car LMGT3 grid that comprises Lamborghini Huracans, Aston Martin Vantages, Lexus RC Fs, BMW M4 GT3s, Chevrolet Corvettes Z06s, Ferrari 296s, Ford Mustangs and Porsche 911s. They also have as new competition MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who will make his WEC debut for Team WRT in the BMW M4 GT3. 

McLaren’s WEC campaign

McLaren’s first trip to Le Mans was in 1995 in the legendary McLaren F1 GTR. The intended production of three cars extended to nine due to great demand, and only this batch exists. 

The GTR’s first race was in the BPR Global GT Championship at Monza and the car won on debut. The GTR went on to win its first six races and then headed for the big one, the Le Mans 24 Hours. Six McLarens entered the race and came home first, third, fourth, fifth and 13th with one retiring due to a crash.

It also secured for McLaren a first: it is the only manufacturer to win the triple crown of the Formula 1 World Championship, the Indianapolis 500 and the Le Mans 24 Hours. Soon after, McLaren exited endurance racing to focus on its Formula 1 exploits. 

The McLaren F1 GTR that won the 1995 Le Mans 24 hours.
The McLaren F1 GTR that won the 1995 Le Mans 24 hours.
Image: Supplied

“We are delighted to have been confirmed for the 2024 WEC season and I would like to thank the Automobile Club de l’Ouest for our inclusion within a hugely competitive LMGT3 class.

“Motorsport is fundamental to our brand and we build our cars using technology from the racetrack to give them the supreme performance that our customers expect from a McLaren,” said Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive.

The 2024 WEC commences on March 2 2024 in Qatar, the first round of eight in a championship that ends in Bahrain on November 2. 

Marquez immediately quick on Gresini debut

Marc Marquez was immediately quick on his Ducati debut on Tuesday, lapping fourth fastest for Gresini Racing in MotoGP's end-of-season test in ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Valentino Rossi to drive full World Endurance Championship season

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi will do a full season with BMW in the new LMGT3 category of the FIA World Endurance Championship, including competing in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in World Endurance Championship

Mick Schumacher will race for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship next season after a year on the sidelines in Formula One, the German driver ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Israeli DJs perform at site of October 7 attack on music festival
Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag