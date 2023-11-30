F1 driver Bottas raises $150,000 with Bottass nude calendar

Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas has raised $150,000 for men's health charity Movember after a “Bottass 2024" calendar featuring photographs of him baring his backside sped off the shelves.

An initial run of 10,000, with €5 (about R102) from each going to prostate cancer research, swiftly sold out with more printed.

“Thank you so much for all the support in November. With the donations and with the calendars we have together raised a substantial amount for @Movember,” Bottas announced via social media on Thursday.

“Final figures to be calculated in the next days, but we are talking around $150k (about R2,825,265) of funds raised!”

The Alfa Romeo driver had the calendar idea with photographer Paul Ripke after his partner and Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell took a picture of Bottas lying naked in a stream in Aspen, Colorado.