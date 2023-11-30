NASCAR's new media deal reportedly is worth $7.7bn

NASCAR announced a new media rights deal with multiple partners on Wednesday, and the seven-year package is valued at $7.7bn (R144bn), according to Sports Business Journal.

NBC, Fox, Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery will be NASCAR's media partners from 2025-2031, joining CW, which previously announced a $1.1bn (R20.6bn) deal for seven years of NASCAR Xfinity Series coverage.

Per Sports Business Journal, the new package represents a 40% rise over the rates of NASCAR's existing media contracts.

NASCAR confirmed the agreements, without disclosing dollar figures, on Wednesday in Nashville.

“We are super excited about what 2025 is going to bring to us ... which is a combination of obviously broadcast, cable and streaming,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said. “We want to meet race fans where they are or potential race fans where they are. We think this group does exactly that for us, so we couldn't be happier to have them on board.”

NBC and Fox will each air 14 NASCAR Cup Series races annually, with NBC showing the entire playoff run. Amazon and TNT Sports, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, will each telecast five races, and those two outlets will share all telecasts of the full season's worth of practice and qualifying sessions except for the Busch Light Clash, Daytona 500 and NASCAR All-Star Race, all of which will be on Fox.

Jay Marine, Amazon's Prime Video vice-president and global head of sports, said, “It's been fantastic to get to this point, it's really the starting line and I can't wait for 2025 to get here. In terms of why NASCAR for Amazon, what we really look for are premium tier 1 sports that can move the needle for Prime and NASCAR fits that. A sport that has a passionate fan base, a large fan base where the sport is must-see for them. That is extremely valuable.”

NASCAR senior vice-president, media and productions Brian Herbst said, “These agreements not only show NASCAR's importance to the sports and entertainment ecosystem, but also the willingness of some of the world's largest and most respected media companies to make significant investments in America's leading motorsport.

“The media landscape is rapidly evolving, with new distribution platforms providing more options to the consumer than ever before. This is the right mix of media partners to promote and deliver content about our sport — positioning NASCAR for growth across different mediums and giving our fans uninterrupted access on the established platforms that they are already using.”