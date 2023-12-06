South Korea's Hankook will become the official supplier of the world rally championship, replacing Pirelli, on a three-year contract from 2025.
Pirelli last October signed a deal to supply Formula One until at least 2027 after a competitive tender that Bridgestone also entered.
Bridgestone to supply tyres to Formula E, Hankook to WRC
Image: Handout/Getty Images for Jaguar TCS Racing
Bridgestone will take over from Hankook as the sole supplier of tyres to the all-electric Formula E world championship from 2026, the governing FIA said on Wednesday.
The move will be the first time the Japanese manufacturer has supplied a single-seater world championship since leaving Formula One at the end of 2010.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images
South Korea's Hankook will become the official supplier of the world rally championship, replacing Pirelli, on a three-year contract from 2025.
Pirelli last October signed a deal to supply Formula One until at least 2027 after a competitive tender that Bridgestone also entered.
READ MORE
FIA compliance investigation kicks up a storm in F1
NASCAR’s Trackhouse Racing enters MotoGP with Aprilia
McLaren returning to the World Endurance Championship in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos