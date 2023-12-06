Motorsport

Bridgestone to supply tyres to Formula E, Hankook to WRC

06 December 2023 - 19:05 By Reuters
Bridgestone will take over from Hankook as the sole supplier of tyres to the all-electric Formula E world championship from 2026.
Bridgestone will take over from Hankook as the sole supplier of tyres to the all-electric Formula E world championship from 2026.
Image: Handout/Getty Images for Jaguar TCS Racing

Bridgestone will take over from Hankook as the sole supplier of tyres to the all-electric Formula E world championship from 2026, the governing FIA said on Wednesday.

The move will be the first time the Japanese manufacturer has supplied a single-seater world championship since leaving Formula One at the end of 2010.

South Korea's Hankook will become the official supplier of the world rally championship, replacing Pirelli, on a three-year contract from 2025.
South Korea's Hankook will become the official supplier of the world rally championship, replacing Pirelli, on a three-year contract from 2025.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

South Korea's Hankook will become the official supplier of the world rally championship, replacing Pirelli, on a three-year contract from 2025.

Pirelli last October signed a deal to supply Formula One until at least 2027 after a competitive tender that Bridgestone also entered.

