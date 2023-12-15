Motorsport

Going it alone!

Aramco becomes Aston Martin's sole F1 title sponsor

15 December 2023 - 12:30 By Reuters
Saudi energy giant Aramco has signed a new five-year agreement to become exclusive title sponsor of the Aston Martin Formula One team from next season. Stock photo.
Image: rarrarorro / 123rf

Saudi Arabian energy giant Aramco has signed a new five-year agreement to become exclusive title sponsor of the Aston Martin Formula One team from next season, both parties announced on Thursday.

The team previously had US-based IT company Cognizant as joint title sponsor with Aramco but will be known officially as Aston Martin Aramco from January. Cognizant will remain a strategic partner.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) recently increased its stake in British luxury carmaker Aston Martin to 20.5%.

Aramco is also a global partner of Formula One and title sponsor of a number of races.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll owns the Formula One team and is also chair and top shareholder in the separate car company.

“We already enjoy an important strategic relationship (with Aramco) and their support as our title partner for the next five years is a clear demonstration of our shared ambition,” said Stroll.

“Since 2022, they have played a key role in Aston Martin’s Formula One journey and their contribution will only become more significant in the years ahead.”

Aston Martin finished last season fifth overall with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll as their drivers. The team will switch from Mercedes to Honda engines from 2026.

