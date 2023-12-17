Motorsport

Sauber confirm new team name for 2024, 2025 F1 season

17 December 2023 - 08:50 By Reuters
The Swiss team's partners for 2024 and 2025 include the streaming service Kick.com and the Australian casino company Stake.
Image: @alfaromeostake / Instagram

Sauber Motorsport confirmed Friday that its 2024 Formula One team name will be Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

Sauber's partnership with Alfa Romeo, which began in 2018, expired at the end of the 2023 season.

The Swiss team's partners for 2024 and 2025 include the streaming service Kick.com and the Australian casino company Stake.

Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Zhou Guanyu of China will have new-look cars featuring the Kick logo on the chassis for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

"Sauber has always been about innovation, breaking the mold and defying convention," team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said in a news release.

"The partnership with Kick.com is the latest and boldest display of the philosophy that drives us. Kick.com is redefining the way live streaming is done and they will adopt the same disruptive approach in the world of Formula One. With Kick.com, our goal is to make the next step in finding new and innovative ways to get closer to our fans."

Alfa Romeo finished ninth in the 10-team standings during the 2023 season. Among drivers, Bottas was 15th and Guanyu was 18th.

