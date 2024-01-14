Motorsport

Wehrlein claims Mexico City E-Prix win after investigation

14 January 2024 - 17:44 By Reuters
Pascal Wehrlein emerged victorious in the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix, a win for the Porsche driver that was confirmed after an investigation into a possible technical infringement.
Image: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Pascal Wehrlein emerged victorious in the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix, a win for the Porsche driver that was confirmed after an investigation into a possible technical infringement.

The German took the Season 10 opener in Mexico City ahead of Envision Racing’s Sebastien Buemi and Jaguar TCS Racing’s Nick Cassidy, who rounded out the podium.

“Pascal’s position will remain as the finishing order,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

Wehrlein’s victory follows his third pole position at the shortened version of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, when he overtook Buemi in the final part of qualifying. The result puts him in the lead of the championship with 28 points.

“A pretty good day with pole position and the race win,” Pascal said.

“Our focus in the off-season was in qualifying, as that was one of our weaknesses in the last half last season. I hope we did a good step forward. Let’s see if it’s just Mexico City or if we can confirm that in the next couple of events,” he added.

Wehrlein and reigning British champion Jake Dennis of Andretti, who finished ninth, were investigated after the race for a possible unspecified infringement in the opening laps of the event.

The next race will take place in Diriyah on January 27.

