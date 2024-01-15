Loeb, driving a Prodrive Hunter for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, was 10th fastest after a navigation error added 5km to his route.
Sainz stretches Dakar lead over lost Loeb, Ekstrom wins stage 8
Image: Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool
Triple Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz stretched his overall lead on Monday as closest French rival Sebastien Loeb lost his way in the Saudi Arabian desert.
While Mattias Ekstrom won the 458km eighth stage from Al Duwadimi to Ha'il in an Audi one-two with Stephane Peterhansel, teammate Sainz finished fourth in the car category to go nearly 25 minutes clear.
The 61-year-old father of the Ferrari Formula One driver and namesake, had seen his lead trimmed by Loeb to 19 minutes on Sunday.
“I think there’s still a long way for me and there are long stages to come,” said the Spaniard.
“You can see how easy it is to lose five or 10 minutes in this race. It’s so easy, due to navigation, punctures, everything. It’s very stressful.”
Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon dies after Dakar Rally crash
In the motorcycle category, overshadowed by the death of Spanish competitor Carles Falcon after a crash a week ago, American Honda rider Ricky Brabec increased his lead over Botswana's Ross Branch to 42 seconds.
The leading pair had been separated by just a second on Sunday night.
Argentine brothers Kevin and Luciano Benavides finished first and second in the stage.
