Motorsport

Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon dies after Dakar Rally crash

15 January 2024 - 17:43 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Falcon, 45, had been in an induced coma since he was flown to hospital with severe injuries from a fall during the second stage on January 7.
Falcon, 45, had been in an induced coma since he was flown to hospital with severe injuries from a fall during the second stage on January 7.
Image: @twintrailracingteam / Instagram

Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon has died more than a week after crashing in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, his team said on Monday.

Falcon, 45, had been in an induced coma since he was flown to hospital with severe injuries from a fall during the second stage on January 7.

Race director David Castera told reporters at the time the rider, who was competing in the endurance event for the second time, had lacked a pulse but was resuscitated by the first doctor to arrive on the scene.

“Carles has left us. The medical team has confirmed the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible,” the TwinTrail Racing team said on Instagram.

“Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorbikes. He has left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar.”

READ MORE:

Loeb wins Dakar Sunday stage to close on Sainz

Sebastien Loeb started the Dakar Rally's final week with his third stage win on Sunday to slash Spaniard Carlos Sainz’s overall lead in the Saudi ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Sainz leads Dakar as Loeb wins stage 6 and Al-Attiyah's hopes end

South Africa's Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy moved up to sixth overall in their Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux.
Motoring
3 days ago

Accident ends Al-Rajhi's hopes of a home win in Dakar

Overnight leader Yazeed Al-Rajhi rolled out of Dakar Rally contention in a new 48-hour Chrono stage on Thursday with the accident ending the Saudi's ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...