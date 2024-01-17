Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9

“We had a good run,” says Botterill. “Brett was fantastic on the notes. We were driving on these flat rocks and you can’t see any tracks. So, it’s very, very tough to see the road. But we pushed a bit harder today. I think we did a fantastic job, and our pace was really good. The car ran fantastic, and we are really happy.”

They remain in ninth place in the overall rankings (see below), 2hr 29min 51sec behind the leading crew. With three stages remaining in the 2024 Dakar Rally, Botterill and Cummings will be aiming to remain in the top 10, which would be a remarkable achievement for the rookie driver from Durban.

Next-fastest for TGR was Lucas Moraes and Armand Monleon, who started the stage with the aim of cementing their third place in the overall rankings. While they managed to retain this position, they lost 11min 3sec to the stage winners, despite running near the front of the pack from most of the stage. Their deficit to the lead is now 1hr 12min 2sec, and they have a buffer of nearly 30min to the car behind them.

“It was a tricky, tricky job today, but hey, we’re still third overall, we can’t complain. The car is one piece and we’ll keep going,” says Moraes.

TGR's Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy started stage 9 in fine form, all but matching the pace of the crews at the head of the field. A missed waypoint midway through the stage, however, cost them dearly. This was followed by another challenging waypoint further into the stage, where they lost more time. Their time loss on the stage was 19min 14sec, but the 15min penalty for the missed waypoint was added later, dropping them further down the order.

They were running in fifth place in the overall ranking after eight stages, but have slipped back to eighth place after their troubles on stage 9.