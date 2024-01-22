New Ford Mustang GT3 and GT4 race cars ready to take on Daytona

Ford Performance is set to mark its return to global sports car racing with the iconic Ford Mustang leading the charge at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, kicking off the 2024 racing season.
The Mustang will make its presence felt in races at the prestigious endurance event. Mustang GT3 race cars will compete in the GTD Pro and GTD classes of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, while Mustang GT4 will participate in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the IMSA VP Racing Sports Car Challenge.
All vehicles have been developed collaboratively by Ford Performance and racing partner Multimatic Motorsports.
Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, expressed excitement, stating: "We are ready to unleash the Ford Mustang GT3 and GT4 cars during a very exciting time for the sport. Daytona International Speedway has been the site for many remarkable moments through our history, and we can’t wait to return to IMSA competition."
In GTD Pro, Ford and Multimatic are fielding a two-car, factory-backed GT3 team. Drivers Chris Mies, Mike Rockenfeller, and Harry Tincknell will campaign in the No 64 Mustang, while Le Mans winners Joey Hand and Dirk Müller, along with Frédéric Vervisch, will race in No 65, commemorating Ford Mustang’s 60th anniversary.
Image: Supplied
Larry Holt, Multimatic special vehicle operations executive vice president, commented on the challenge, stating: "The first race for a new car is always the most challenging. Daytona is the culmination of two years of intense work by Multimatic, Ford and M-Sport, with no effort spared in creating a car capable of taking on the legendary twice around the clock contest. We are ready."
Proton Competition will enter its Mustang GT3 in the GTD Class, with drivers Dennis Olsen, Corey Lewis, Ryan Hardwick, and Giammarco Levorato piloting the No 55 car.
Customer teams at Daytona will launch the all-new Mustang GT4 in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series and the IMSA VP Racing Sports Car Challenge.
KohR Motorsports will see the return of Luca Mars and Bob Michaelian in the No 59 Mustang GT4. Simultaneously, Mars will compete in VP Racing Sports Car Challenge. McCumbee McAleer Racing is also part of this exciting chapter of Mustang, welcoming back the No 13 of Chad McCumbee and Jenson Altzman to Michelin Pilot Challenge.
The Rolex 24 at Daytona holds a special place in Ford's racing history, from the first victory in 1966 to the most recent class victory for the Ford GTLM in 2017.
The racing action is set to begin at the 24 Hours at Daytona on January 27.
