BMW faces initial proceedings over defeat device in diesel-powered X3

23 January 2024 - 19:28 By Reuters
Germany's motor transport authority KBA has initiated proceedings against BMW over suspicion of manipulating emissions values in its X3 2.0l diesel modeL.
Germany's motor transport authority KBA has initiated proceedings against BMW over suspicion of manipulating emissions values in its X3 2.0l diesel modeL.
Germany’s motor transport authority KBA has initiated proceedings against BMW over suspicion of manipulating emissions values in its X3 2.0l diesel model, newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday.

The KBA said the case concerns suspicion of use of a defeat device in the engine control of the X3 vehicle, Bild reported, without providing further detail on the case or number of vehicles affected.

A BMW spokesperson declined to comment to Bild on an ongoing case, the newspaper reported.

  BMW faces initial proceedings over defeat device in diesel-powered X3
