Saudi Public Investment Fund to sponsor three major electric motorsport series

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a multiyear partnership with Formula E, Extreme E and E1 powerboat racing on Monday to 'supercharge' the growth of electric motorsport globally.

It said the Electric 360 partnership would drive technological innovation and advance the future of electric mobility.

Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil exporter but wants to become a leading provider of all kinds of energy with a transition plan that includes renewables, green hydrogen production and carbon capture technologies.

“It's one more push of PIF into the world of sports and for electric motorsports it's fantastic to have them supporting all three championships,” Alejandro Agag, founder of the three, told Reuters.

PIF is the main financial backer of LIV Golf and has a sporting portfolio that includes tennis, soccer club ownership at home and abroad, including Premier League Newcastle United, boxing and Formula One.

It already has a 5% stake in Formula E and close to 50% of off-road Extreme E, which is undergoing a transition year before morphing into a hydrogen-powered Extreme H series, and the new E1.

All three have races in Saudi Arabia this year. Formula E has Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) and airline Saudia among its existing sponsors while Extreme E has ENOWA as official green hydrogen partner.