Norris signs contract extension with McLaren

26 January 2024 - 21:29 By Reuters
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

McLaren Racing signed Formula One driver Lando Norris to a multiyear contract, the team announced on Friday.

His previous four-year deal was set to expire at the end of 2025, but McLaren wanted to assure he stayed part of the team for the long term.

McLaren did not announce the specific length or financial terms for Norris, who has been with the team for six years.

“McLaren's felt like home since day one,” Norris, 24, said in a video posted to the team's social media. “I'm just happy to be staying with the people that I've grown up with, who have helped me develop as a driver, who made me into the person I am today. The team's as strong as it's ever been.

“They are who I believe I can win my championships with. I've prepared more than I have ever before and I'm in a good position. I feel confident, I think, as a team with the people I have around me with everyone here McLaren. We've got what it takes. Everything's in place.”

The British driver had his best season in 2023, finishing sixth in the FIA Formula 1 Drivers' Championship with 205 points.

He had six second-place finishes, including at the British Grand Prix.

“I'm delighted that we're continuing our relationship with Lando for multiple years to come. It's been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing.

“Last season we saw the fundamental role Lando played with the impressive turnaround in results, and I'm looking forward to continuing this push forward together with lots more podiums.”

McLaren signed its other F1 driver, Oscar Piastri, to a contract extension in September.

The F1 season is scheduled to begin March 2 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Evans leads Monte Carlo Rally after winning opening stages

Toyota's Elfyn Evans led the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally after getting his tyre strategy right and winning the first two stages on Thursday.
Motoring
20 hours ago

Leclerc says he will be with his 'second family' Ferrari several more seasons

Charles Leclerc will stay at Ferrari for years to come after the Italian Formula One team announced a contract extension on Thursday.
Motoring
1 day ago

F1’s Madrid move fuelled by net zero goal and big city glamour

Formula One's announcement that Madrid will host the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 reflects the sport's push for net zero carbon status by 2030 as ...
Motoring
3 days ago
