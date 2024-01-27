Motorsport

Evans leads as Ogier steps up bid for record 10th Monte Carlo win

27 January 2024 - 09:42 By Reuters
Evans had been 21.6 seconds clear after Thursday's two night stages in the French Alps but Ogier, chasing a record-stretching 10th win in the event, reeled the Welshman in throughout the day.
Evans had been 21.6 seconds clear after Thursday's two night stages in the French Alps but Ogier, chasing a record-stretching 10th win in the event, reeled the Welshman in throughout the day.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Toyota's Elfyn Evans led the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally after Friday's second leg with team mate and local favourite Sebastien Ogier just 4.5 seconds behind and turning up the pressure.

Evans had been 21.6 seconds clear after Thursday's two night stages in the French Alps but Ogier, chasing a record-stretching 10th win in the event, reeled the Welshman in throughout the day.

Eight-time world champion Ogier won two of the three morning stages and the day's final one after dark, with Hyundai's Thierry Neuville fastest in the other three but losing time with an early morning spin.

Neuville was third overall, 11.6 seconds adrift of Ogier, with team mate Ott Tanak fourth despite sliding off the icy road and into a ditch.

Spectators came to his aid and got the Estonian on his way in less than a minute.

“It was a difficult start to the rally, but we expected that with our start position,” said Ogier.

“Now I am glad that we managed to be very close. Tomorrow will be fun.”

Evans, Toyota's main contender in the absence of reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera who is doing only a limited programme this season, said he had struggled to read the road conditions in the dark.

“I'm happy to get through today without any issues,” he added.

Saturday features a further six stages before Sunday's final three and the closing Col de Turini power stage with bonus points.

