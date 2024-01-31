Motorsport

MotoGP cancels Argentina Grand Prix due to economic crisis

31 January 2024 - 16:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MotoGP hopes to return to race at Termas de Rio Hondo in 2025.
MotoGP hopes to return to race at Termas de Rio Hondo in 2025.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix has been cancelled due to circumstances in the country, series organisers said on Wednesday.

The April 7 grand prix would have been the third round of the 22-race season.

“Due to the current circumstances in Argentina, the promoter of the event has communicated that it is unable to guarantee the services required for the grand prix to take place in 2024 at MotoGP standards,” a statement said.

“This event will not be replaced on the 2024 calendar. MotoGP hopes to return to race at Termas de Rio Hondo in 2025.”

Petronas says no discussions on bringing F1 back to Sepang circuit

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Wednesday there have been no discussions on bringing the Formula One race back to the country's Sepang ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Argentina is mired in a prolonged economic crisis with triple-digit inflation, negative reserves, a rapidly depreciating peso currency, and over 40% of the population living in poverty.

President Javier Milei, a libertarian economist who took office in December, has pledged “shock” therapy for the economy including deep spending cuts.

The grand prix has received government subsidies but reports have also indicated the risk of strikes and transport disruption were a factor in the decision.

The US Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas follows directly after on April 14 and MotoGP would have had tight deadlines for transferring teams and freight from Argentina to Texas.

READ MORE:

Peroni teams up with Ferrari in new partnership

Italian premium beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro has entered a multi-year partnership with Ferrari's Formula One team, the latest move in the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tim Goss and Alan Permane join Red Bull's renamed RB team

Red Bull's former AlphaTauri Formula One team, now renamed Visa Cash App RB, announced three top technical hires on Monday to help move Daniel ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Ferrari add Oliver Bearman to F1 reserve roster

Ferrari have added British teenager Oliver Bearman to their roster of Formula One reserve drivers ready to step in for race regulars Charles Leclerc ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BMW Z4 now available with manual gearbox New Models
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Ford Ranger Wildtrak X excels at the urban hustle Reviews
  3. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka appointed to Mercedes SA board news
  4. MotoGP cancels Argentina Grand Prix due to economic crisis Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances