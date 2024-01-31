Motorsport

Petronas says no discussions on bringing F1 back to Sepang circuit

31 January 2024 - 15:51 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Petronas' statement came after Reuters reported the firm is looking to bring back Formula One races to Malaysia in 2026 after a nine-year hiatus, citing three sources familiar with the matter.
Petronas' statement came after Reuters reported the firm is looking to bring back Formula One races to Malaysia in 2026 after a nine-year hiatus, citing three sources familiar with the matter.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Wednesday there have been no discussions on bringing the Formula One race back to the country's Sepang International Circuit.

Petronas' statement came after Reuters reported the firm is looking to bring back Formula One races to Malaysia in 2026 after a nine-year hiatus, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

READ MORE:

Petronas wants to bring back the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix in 2026

Malaysia's state oil company Petronas is looking to bring back Formula One races to Malaysia in 2026 after a nine-year hiatus, according to three ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Peroni teams up with Ferrari in new partnership

Italian premium beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro has entered a multi-year partnership with Ferrari's Formula One team, the latest move in the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tim Goss and Alan Permane join Red Bull's renamed RB team

Red Bull's former AlphaTauri Formula One team, now renamed Visa Cash App RB, announced three top technical hires on Monday to help move Daniel ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BMW Z4 now available with manual gearbox New Models
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Ford Ranger Wildtrak X excels at the urban hustle Reviews
  3. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka appointed to Mercedes SA board news
  4. MotoGP cancels Argentina Grand Prix due to economic crisis Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances