Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Wednesday there have been no discussions on bringing the Formula One race back to the country's Sepang International Circuit.
Petronas' statement came after Reuters reported the firm is looking to bring back Formula One races to Malaysia in 2026 after a nine-year hiatus, citing three sources familiar with the matter.
Petronas says no discussions on bringing F1 back to Sepang circuit
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
