Motorsport

Aston Martin see F1 champs Red Bull as ‘absolutely beatable’

12 February 2024 - 10:28 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The AMR24 features a revised front wing and nose design for more effective and efficient management of wake from the 18-inch front wheels.
The AMR24 features a revised front wing and nose design for more effective and efficient management of wake from the 18-inch front wheels.
Image: Aston Martin F1

Aston Martin launched their new AMR24 Formula One car on Monday with technical director Dan Fallows making a bold claim about the Silverstone-based team's prospects against dominant champions Red Bull.

“We take the approach that Red Bull are absolutely beatable,” the Briton, who joined Aston Martin from Red Bull where he was in charge of aerodynamics, told reporters on a video call.

“That's what we're chasing after. We're focusing on them and that's what we're aiming for.”

Red Bull won a record 21 of 22 races last year with Max Verstappen securing his third drivers' title in a row in the most dominant season yet.

Mercedes-powered Aston Martin finished fifth overall after being Red Bull's closest challengers in the opening races, with double world champion Fernando Alonso on the podium in four of the first five.

Informed of Fallows' comment, the Spanish driver told reporters: “It's a good thing he says that. It put a smile on my face. We have to be optimistic at this part of the season.

“I think we have to be regularly in the points first, fighting for podiums as we did last year and then if we are in that position it will be lovely to achieve the first victory in green for Aston Martin and hopefully I can be behind the wheel at that moment.”

The undercut beneath the sidepod inlet is deeper on the AMR24 than it was on its predecessor.
The undercut beneath the sidepod inlet is deeper on the AMR24 than it was on its predecessor.
Image: Aston Martin F1

Asked whether he thought Red Bull could be beatable over the entirety of a season, rather than only in a grand prix, Fallows said Red Bull were the benchmark in terms of performance.

“Whoever's the fastest car is the focus for us and that's what we're looking at,” he said.

“Rather than thinking about individual races, from an engineering point of view we have to make a car capable of operating at any circuit and being competitive.”

The new car, in racing green colours, is the first to emerge from Aston Martin's new Silverstone factory and was presented on the same day as the sports car maker's new Vantage road car and Vantage GT3 racer.

The chassis design, nose, front wing and suspension of the Formula One car are all new with a focus on producing a more all-round car that can be developed through the season.

“We're very pleased with the step we've made over the winter. We think we have made a step on last year's car, which is what we wanted,” said Fallows, who described the car as a “strong evolution”.

Team boss Mike Krack said the team had two great drivers, with Alonso and Canadian Lance Stroll, son of owner Lawrence, well integrated.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 2.

MORE

Haas sponsor MoneyGram takes Steiner exit in its stride

Haas title sponsor MoneyGram is taking the departure of fan favourite team boss Guenther Steiner in its stride and planning to be in Formula One for ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Horner inquiry could drag on after initial Red Bull hearing

Red Bull Formula One team boss Christian Horner attended a hearing on Friday to answer allegations about his conduct that have cast doubt on his ...
Motoring
3 days ago

F1 still the target for Mick Schumacher ahead of his WEC debut

Mick Schumacher starts a new chapter with Renault-owned Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) this month but getting back to Formula One ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Aston Martin Vantage delivers more power, sharper chassis New Models
  2. Are trucks obliged to move into the yellow lane? We have the answer Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series updated with retro styling and more ... First Drives
  4. Stroll gearing up to a fresh start after 2023 injuries Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash