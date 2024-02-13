Formula One's governing body has appointed former Sauber technical director Jan Monchaux to the same role within their single-seater department.
The role will see the French-born engineer supervising a unit at the FIA that handles Formula One technical matters and future regulations.
"I have worked on the competitors' side for many years, but now the opportunity to help shape the future of the sport with the governing body is a prospect I relish," said Monchaux in a statement on Tuesday.
The FIA's previous technical director, Tim Goss, left less than a year after being appointed and is due to start at Red Bull's Visa Cash App RB team in October as chief technical officer.
Former Sauber technical director Monchaux joins FIA
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Formula One's governing body has appointed former Sauber technical director Jan Monchaux to the same role within their single-seater department.
The role will see the French-born engineer supervising a unit at the FIA that handles Formula One technical matters and future regulations.
"I have worked on the competitors' side for many years, but now the opportunity to help shape the future of the sport with the governing body is a prospect I relish," said Monchaux in a statement on Tuesday.
The FIA's previous technical director, Tim Goss, left less than a year after being appointed and is due to start at Red Bull's Visa Cash App RB team in October as chief technical officer.
MORE
Alonso says Hamilton can bring something extra to Ferrari
Aston Martin see F1 champs Red Bull as ‘absolutely beatable’
Horner inquiry could drag on after initial Red Bull hearing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos