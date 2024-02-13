Motorsport

Former Sauber technical director Monchaux joins FIA

13 February 2024 - 15:25 By Reuters
Formula One's governing body has appointed former Sauber technical director Jan Monchaux to the same role within their single-seater department.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The role will see the French-born engineer supervising a unit at the FIA that handles Formula One technical matters and future regulations.

"I have worked on the competitors' side for many years, but now the opportunity to help shape the future of the sport with the governing body is a prospect I relish," said Monchaux in a statement on Tuesday.

The FIA's previous technical director, Tim Goss, left less than a year after being appointed and is due to start at Red Bull's Visa Cash App RB team in October as chief technical officer.

