Motorsport

Leclerc says he knew about Hamilton talks before signing Ferrari extension

13 February 2024 - 20:57 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Charles Leclerc knew about Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari talks before signing his own contract extension with the Italian Formula One team last month.
Charles Leclerc knew about Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari talks before signing his own contract extension with the Italian Formula One team last month.
Image: Ferrari Media

Charles Leclerc said on Tuesday he knew about Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari talks before signing his own contract extension with the Italian Formula One team last month.

The sport's oldest and most glamorous team announced on January 25 that the 26-year-old Monaco driver had signed for several more seasons.

News of the arrival of seven-time world champion Hamilton from Mercedes in 2025, replacing Spaniard Carlos Sainz, was confirmed by both teams on February 1 but came as no surprise to Leclerc.

"Obviously these deals are not finalised overnight," he told reporters at the launch of Ferrari's 2024 car. "It takes time and I was aware of those discussions before signing my deal, so it didn't come as a surprise after signing."

Leclerc said he had not made any extra demands in his contract discussions.

"I think it was good that the team was transparent anyway, just for me not to learn about it after that, but it didn't change anything for me," he added.

The Monegasque said Hamilton was obviously "an incredible driver, the most successful in history and with a lot of experience as well which he will bring to the team and myself, which is a good thing.

"But again, with Carlos it's been great and we've got one more year together to do the best job possible."

Leclerc revealed that he and Hamilton had exchanged texts after Ferrari confirmed the move in a one-line statement.

"It is always interesting to have a new teammate as you learn different ways of working, of driving," added Leclerc. "Even more so when my new teammate is a seven-time world champion."

Sainz said he was made aware of the situation several weeks before the announcement, giving him time to "prepare and digest".

"I think everyone was surprised in a way with what happened," he said.

"From my side you can obviously understand that I got to know the news a bit earlier than anyone else, but then I had some weeks to reflect, some weeks to prepare and some weeks to also get ready for the car launch, for the first race of the season.

"It gives you a bit of time to digest it and take your own conclusions and focus on the 2024 season."

The season starts in Bahrain on March 2.

Former Sauber technical director Monchaux joins FIA

Formula One's governing body has appointed former Sauber technical director Jan Monchaux to the same role within their single-seater department.
Motoring
10 hours ago

Leclerc hopes new Ferrari SF-24 is easier to drive than its predecessor

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sounded positive on Tuesday at the launch of a 2024 car they expected to be easier to drive and ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Stroll gearing up to a fresh start after 2023 injuries

Lance Stroll made light of last year's agonies as the Aston Martin driver looked forward to starting a Formula One season without injuries.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Leclerc says he knew about Hamilton talks before signing Ferrari extension Motorsport
  2. Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ 'Limited Edition' breaks cover New Models
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d Reviews
  4. Leclerc hopes new Ferrari SF-24 is easier to drive than its predecessor Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash