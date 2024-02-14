Motorsport

Hamilton a ‘huge opportunity’ for Ferrari, says Vasseur

14 February 2024 - 08:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fred Vasseur, who has been close to Lewis Hamilton since the Briton raced for him in junior series, said Ferrari wanted to focus on 2024 and that was also why the announcement came so early.
Fred Vasseur, who has been close to Lewis Hamilton since the Briton raced for him in junior series, said Ferrari wanted to focus on 2024 and that was also why the announcement came so early.
Image: Ferrari Media

The signing of seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025 represents a huge opportunity for Ferrari and a challenge, team boss Fred Vasseur said on Tuesday.

Hamilton, 39, is the sport's most successful driver with a record 103 wins.

Ferrari are the most successful team and the oldest and most glamorous but have not won an F1 championship since 2008.

Commenting for the first time on the deal announced on February 1, Vasseur told reporters at the launch of Ferrari's new car it also removed a distraction as the driver “silly season” picks up speed.

“A huge opportunity for the team, for sure,” he said.

“We are sure he will bring us a decent step for the future and it will be a good challenge for everybody.”

Vasseur, who has been close to Hamilton since the Briton raced for him in junior series, said Ferrari wanted to focus on 2024 and that was also why the announcement came so early.

Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at the team and Vasseur said he was convinced the Spaniard would remain committed to the last corner of the last lap of the season.

The Frenchman said telling Sainz about the decision was tough but the hardest call was to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, an old friend.

“As you can imagine it was not the easiest call of my life,” he said of the conversation with Sainz.

“One of the most difficult was the one with Toto.”

Leclerc says he knew about Hamilton talks before signing Ferrari extension

Charles Leclerc said on Tuesday he knew about Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari talks before signing his own contract extension with the Italian Formula One ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Former Sauber technical director Monchaux joins FIA

Formula One's governing body has appointed former Sauber technical director Jan Monchaux to the same role within their single-seater department.
Motoring
1 day ago

Alonso says Hamilton can bring something extra to Ferrari

Fernando Alonso can see Lewis Hamilton bringing some extra fight to Ferrari when the seven-times world champion joins Formula One's most successful ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mercedes seek to climb a mountain with new W15 and 'mega motivated' Hamilton Motorsport
  2. McLaren targeting wins and podiums with new MCL38 Motorsport
  3. REVIEW | Why the VW Polo Vivo is a firm South African favourite Motoring
  4. Sony, Honda EV venture to roll out three models before 2030 news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home
Gwede Mantashe defends cadre deployment and will continue to do so