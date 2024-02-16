Motorsport

Lemons nine-hour race to thrill Cape Town in July

16 February 2024 - 11:04 By Motoring Staff
With an impressive 76 entries to the 24-hour race in Johannesburg, the Lemons series has established itself as a powerhouse in the African motorsport scene.
Image: Supplied

The Lemons series is poised to make history in Cape Town with its inaugural Mischief Garage nine-hour race. After the success of its nine- and 24-hour races in Johannesburg, the series has attracted a remarkable 76 entries to the 24-hour race, solidifying its position as a dominant force in African motorsport.

Since its inception, the Lemons series has served not only as a racing competition but also as a platform for nurturing new talent. Over the past three years, it has introduced more than  220 new drivers to motorsport, including the first all-female team in 2023. Its unique blend of accessibility, affordability and excitement has made it the country's premier race incubator, drawing participants from diverse backgrounds.

Mark Castel, event organiser, expressed pride in the series' rapid growth, noting its transformation from humble beginnings to Africa's largest motorsport event. The expansion to Cape Town aims to showcase the talent and passion of drivers in a new setting.

The upcoming Lemons nine-hour Race in Cape Town, scheduled for July 5 and 6 at Killarney Raceway, promises not only a test of endurance and skill but also a celebration of motorsport's spirit and camaraderie.

Sean O’Connel, CEO of Mischief Garage, the event's title sponsor, emphasised the series' role in promoting inclusivity within motorsport.

Spectators can anticipate a weekend of thrilling racing action, entertainment and innovation, with support from sponsors including Dunlop Tyres, Eezi Parts, Bumblebee, and GSV (Global Specialised Vehicles).

Click here for more information.

Hamilton most motivated he has ever been for his last year at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton apparently has no intention of only going through the motions in his final Formula One season driving for Mercedes.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Perez says he has a lot to give and achieve at Red Bull

Sergio Perez took a pounding as Max Verstappen's Red Bull team mate last season but the Mexican has used the winter break to reset and recharge for ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Hamilton faces an awkward final year at Mercedes, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen expects his old rival Lewis Hamilton to have an awkward last season at Mercedes before the seven-times world champion switches to ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
