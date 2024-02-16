Lemons nine-hour race to thrill Cape Town in July

The Lemons series is poised to make history in Cape Town with its inaugural Mischief Garage nine-hour race. After the success of its nine- and 24-hour races in Johannesburg, the series has attracted a remarkable 76 entries to the 24-hour race, solidifying its position as a dominant force in African motorsport.
Since its inception, the Lemons series has served not only as a racing competition but also as a platform for nurturing new talent. Over the past three years, it has introduced more than 220 new drivers to motorsport, including the first all-female team in 2023. Its unique blend of accessibility, affordability and excitement has made it the country's premier race incubator, drawing participants from diverse backgrounds.
Mark Castel, event organiser, expressed pride in the series' rapid growth, noting its transformation from humble beginnings to Africa's largest motorsport event. The expansion to Cape Town aims to showcase the talent and passion of drivers in a new setting.
The upcoming Lemons nine-hour Race in Cape Town, scheduled for July 5 and 6 at Killarney Raceway, promises not only a test of endurance and skill but also a celebration of motorsport's spirit and camaraderie.
Sean O’Connel, CEO of Mischief Garage, the event's title sponsor, emphasised the series' role in promoting inclusivity within motorsport.
Spectators can anticipate a weekend of thrilling racing action, entertainment and innovation, with support from sponsors including Dunlop Tyres, Eezi Parts, Bumblebee, and GSV (Global Specialised Vehicles).
Click here for more information.
Image: Supplied
