Motorsport

Bahrain circuit finds concrete solution to its drain cover problem

28 February 2024 - 15:45 By Reuters
Loose drain covers halted last week's Formula One testing sessions at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Bahrain's Sakhir circuit has filled troublesome drains with concrete and carried out additional welding work after loose covers halted last week's Formula One testing for Saturday's season-opener.

The governing FIA said in a note on Wednesday remedial work had been carried out at turns seven and 11, with welding at certain areas around the track.

Triple world champion Max Verstappen said last week more checks were needed after testing was halted two days in a row amid fears the latest high-downforce cars were making such incidents more likely with their aerodynamic suction.

“Maybe these sort of things can be checked a bit more,” said the Red Bull driver. “We know this is a potential problem with these cars and when you go to certain tracks you know where the drain covers are.”

The separate incidents revived memories of a more serious one that caused considerable and costly damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari during practise for last November's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

