Bahrain's Sakhir circuit has filled troublesome drains with concrete and carried out additional welding work after loose covers halted last week's Formula One testing for Saturday's season-opener.
The governing FIA said in a note on Wednesday remedial work had been carried out at turns seven and 11, with welding at certain areas around the track.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen said last week more checks were needed after testing was halted two days in a row amid fears the latest high-downforce cars were making such incidents more likely with their aerodynamic suction.
“Maybe these sort of things can be checked a bit more,” said the Red Bull driver. “We know this is a potential problem with these cars and when you go to certain tracks you know where the drain covers are.”
The separate incidents revived memories of a more serious one that caused considerable and costly damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari during practise for last November's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Bahrain circuit finds concrete solution to its drain cover problem
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
Bahrain's Sakhir circuit has filled troublesome drains with concrete and carried out additional welding work after loose covers halted last week's Formula One testing for Saturday's season-opener.
The governing FIA said in a note on Wednesday remedial work had been carried out at turns seven and 11, with welding at certain areas around the track.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen said last week more checks were needed after testing was halted two days in a row amid fears the latest high-downforce cars were making such incidents more likely with their aerodynamic suction.
“Maybe these sort of things can be checked a bit more,” said the Red Bull driver. “We know this is a potential problem with these cars and when you go to certain tracks you know where the drain covers are.”
The separate incidents revived memories of a more serious one that caused considerable and costly damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari during practise for last November's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.
MORE:
WATCH | Max Verstappen and his RB20 vs the world's fastest drone
F1 could handle more than 24 races, says ex-boss Szafnauer
12 of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos