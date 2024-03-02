Motorsport

Verstappen starts the F1 season with a win in Bahrain

02 March 2024 - 18:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Max Verstappen celebrates in parc ferme after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain.
Max Verstappen celebrates in parc ferme after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain.
Image: by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen started his bid for a fourth successive Formula One title with a commanding Bahrain Grand Prix win from pole position, plus fastest lap, ahead of team mate Sergio Perez.

The Dutch driver led every lap and took the chequered flag a massive 22.457 seconds clear of Perez, as Red Bull repeated last year's one-two and sent a clear message to rivals yearning for change.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz completed the podium under the floodlights at Sakhir with team mate Charles Leclerc finishing fourth.

The win was Red Bull's 114th since they arrived in Formula One 20 years ago, lifting the team level with former champions Williams at fourth equal in the all-time lists. Verstappen now has 55 career wins.

Verstappen, 26, has led the championship for 40 successive races dating back to May 2022 and is on an eight-race winning streak going back to Japan last September.

He looked even more dominant this year than last, when he beat Perez by 11.987 seconds but did not take the fastest lap.

"That was simply lovely what a great race, great start to the year guys, One-two as well. Fantastic," Verstappen, who ended up with 19 wins in 22 races last year, said over the team radio.

Mercedes' George Russell was fifth with McLaren's Lando Norris sixth.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton started ninth and finished seventh for Mercedes, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri eighth, Fernando Alonso ninth for Aston Martin and team mate Lance Stroll 10th. 

Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP season-opener

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen took the first pole position of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday, with Ferrari's Charles ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Horner back in spotlight after anonymous email circulates

Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner was back at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit on Friday, a day after a widely-circulated anonymous email put fresh ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Sainz has no hard feelings over Hamilton’s Ferrari move

Spaniard Carlos Sainz said he had no hard feelings towards seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton over the Briton's impending move to ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Verstappen starts the F1 season with a win in Bahrain Motorsport
  2. These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in a muted February news
  3. Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP season-opener Motorsport
  4. Fuel prices look set to soar in March news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court