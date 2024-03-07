Formula One champions Red Bull have suspended the female employee who accused team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour, the BBC and Sky Sports TV reported on Thursday.
A spokesperson said the team could not comment on internal employment matters.
Horner was due to appear later in a regular FIA press conference at the Saudi Grand Prix.
The move came after Horner, who denied all allegations against him, was cleared by an independent investigation last week.
The employee has not been named by the team and details of the allegations remain confidential, though purported evidence was e-mailed anonymously to F1 media and key figures in the paddock last week.
Red Bull suspend woman who accused F1 boss Horner
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Formula One champions Red Bull have suspended the female employee who accused team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour, the BBC and Sky Sports TV reported on Thursday.
A spokesperson said the team could not comment on internal employment matters.
Horner was due to appear later in a regular FIA press conference at the Saudi Grand Prix.
The move came after Horner, who denied all allegations against him, was cleared by an independent investigation last week.
The employee has not been named by the team and details of the allegations remain confidential, though purported evidence was e-mailed anonymously to F1 media and key figures in the paddock last week.
MORE:
Anything is possible, Hamilton says of a Verstappen move to Mercedes
Verstappen 'very happy' at Red Bull amid Mercedes rumours
FIA says it is looking into whistleblower allegations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos