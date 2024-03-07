Motorsport

Red Bull suspend woman who accused F1 boss Horner

07 March 2024 - 17:14 By Reuters
Red Bull have suspended the female employee who accused team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour, the BBC and Sky Sports television reported on Thursday.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One champions Red Bull have suspended the female employee who accused team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour, the BBC and Sky Sports TV reported on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the team could not comment on internal employment matters.

Horner was due to appear later in a regular FIA press conference at the Saudi Grand Prix.

The move came after Horner, who denied all allegations against him, was cleared by an independent investigation last week.

The employee has not been named by the team and details of the allegations remain confidential, though purported evidence was e-mailed anonymously to F1 media and key figures in the paddock last week.

