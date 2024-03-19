Motorsport

Alpine's Gasly invests in French third-tier football club

19 March 2024 - 08:12 By Reuters
Gasly, who drives for Renault-owned Alpine, was announced on the club's website on Monday as the third partner owner.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One driver and Paris St Germain fan Pierre Gasly has become an investor in third-tier French semiprofessional football club FC Versailles.

The 28-year-old, who drives for Renault-owned Alpine, was announced on the club's website on Monday as the third partner owner.

"I am delighted to get involved with FC Versailles because I have always wanted to get involved in professional football," said the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner.

"With [co-owners] Alexandre [Mulliez] and Fabien [Lazare], we share values, ambition and a keen competitive spirit which will allow us to positively develop the club. This is the start of a very beautiful story. Go Versailles."

Versailles once had France great Thierry Henry as a youth player, as well as former France midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa.

