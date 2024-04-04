Motorsport

Vettel would be an amazing option for Mercedes, says Hamilton

04 April 2024 - 12:14 By Reuters
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has previously described Sebastian Vettel as his favourite Formula One rival over the years. Vettel finished runner-up to Hamilton in 2017 and 2018 before calling time on his career at the end of 2022.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has previously described Sebastian Vettel as his favourite Formula One rival over the years. Vettel finished runner-up to Hamilton in 2017 and 2018 before calling time on his career at the end of 2022.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday retired four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel would be an “amazing option” for Mercedes as they look to fill the Briton's seat next season.

Vettel, 36, told Sky Sports TV on Wednesday he was “potentially” in the market for a 2025 comeback and talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and others.

“I would love for Seb to come back and I think he would be an amazing option for the team,” Hamilton, who joins Ferrari next season, told a press conference at the Suzuka Circuit before the Japanese Grand Prix.

He said the German driver would be good fit for the German manufacturer and Vettel's racing pedigree and values would push forward a team trying to revive the form that delivered seven back-to-back drivers championships between 2014 and 2020.

Mercedes last had a German driver with Nico Rosberg, who retired after winning the 2016 world championship

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has previously described Vettel as his favourite Formula One rival over the years. Vettel finished runner up to Hamilton in 2017 and 2018 before calling time on his career at the end of 2022.

Vettel recently tested a Porsche Penske Le Mans hypercar and could debut in that 24-hour race.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell also said it would be good to see Vettel back on the track.

“Sebastian's a great person. For sure his personality is missed on the grid and I think it's important we have the best 20 drivers in the world competing for race wins and championships,” he said.

“I'm happy and open to have anybody as my teammate, whether it's a world champion or a rookie, it doesn't change how I go about my business.”

